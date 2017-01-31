Natco partner clears one patent hurdle for US generic launch

A district court in America has cleared a legal hurdle over the possible launch by of the version of a popular drug for (MS), 40 mg.

The court declared four other claims to be invalid. One more claim is pending before a tribunal there.

Mylan, a US drug generics major, is marketing partner of Hyderabad-based Pharma for this particular generic. They would jointly benefit from its possible launch, conditional upon approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). announced the development on Tuesday.

shares rose six per cent intra day to Rs 700 before ending the day at Rs 690, up 4.5 per cent over the previous close of Rs 660.25 on the BSE exchange.

40 mg/ml had US sales of $3.3 billion for the 12 months ending November 2016. is yet to get FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for 20 mg, filed five years earlier; patents on it expired in May, 2015. The ANDA for 40 mg was filed by about 18 months earlier.

Beside this brand in question, a couple of versions of the drug, including of Sandoz, are already available in the US market.