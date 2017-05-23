Natco Pharma gets environmental nod for API plant expansion in Telangana

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma is expected to expand its active ingredients (APIs) and API Intermediates manufacturing facility in Telangana's Rangareddy district, with a total estimated project cost of Rs 480.31 crore. The project has recently received environmental clearance from the Union government.

According to the approval by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the expansion will be taking place in the existing land area, with an estimated project cost of Rs 480.31 crore, including existing investment of around Rs 314.31 crore.

It added that the facility has been manufacturing three products and the proposal is to build capacities for another 66 products, from which a select number of products will be manufactured in the facility, apart from a research and development facility.

The public hearing for the proposed project was held in December, last year, following which it was considered by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Industry). Based on the information submitted, the ministry accorded environmental clearance to the project, subject to compliance with specific and general conditions.

The project is expected to employ 1,200 persons directly and 300 persons indirectly after the expansion.