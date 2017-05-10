Natco Pharma launches generic blood cancer drug in India for Rs 5,000

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 1.52 per cent up at Rs 909 on BSE

Natco Pharma said it has launched a generic version of capsules, used in treatment of a type of blood cancer, in India.



" is a thalidomide analogue indicated, in combination with dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy," Natco said in a filing.



Myeloma is a type of



Natco has launched capsules in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg in India.



is sold by Celgene Inc., in the USA, under the brand name



Natco Pharma said it will market generic capsules under its brand name POMALID in India.



Natco has priced its generic medicine of POMALID 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules at an MRP Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, for a monthly pack of 21 capsules, the company said.



"We believe, this is approximately 98 per cent discount of price from what it is sold at in the to patients, as per secondary market data researched," the company added.



