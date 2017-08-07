Natco Pharma Q1 net doubles to Rs 94 cr on rise in formulation sales

Hyderabad-based Limited's net profit nearly doubled at Rs 93.7 crore for the quarter ended June, 2017 as compared to Rs 47.5 crore in the corresponding period previous year on the back of a rise in formulations

The company has reported a 30 per cent jump in consolidated revenues at Rs 448.7 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 345.5 crore in the year ago period.