Natco: Stock correction an opportunity as earnings trajectory remains firm

Natco Pharma, one of the few outperformers in the pharma pack until recently, has seen its share price fall by a fourth since its January high of Rs 1,050. While the launch of copaxone generics (oncology treatment) in the US was among the key reasons for earlier gains, some disappointment in the December quarter (Q3) results, coupled with weakness in broader markets, contributed to the recent correction.

Nevertheless, this fall offers investors an opportunity, given the company’s strong future prospects, say analysts. In Q3, Natco’s revenues fell 16 per cent ...