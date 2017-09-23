National High Speed Rail on bullet mode

A week after the inauguration of the high-speed train corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has sprung into action. The company’s office at Asia Bhavan in Delhi’s Dwarka Colony has become active even though it has only 22 employees. “We are finishing reports on the environment impact assessment and social impact assessment within one and a half months, so that a loan agreement can be signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in two months. At present, we have signed a loan agreement for ...