Nationalism extends writ over Friendship Day, Raksha Bandhan ads this year

As Raksha Bandhan kicks off the festive season for brands and advertisers, viewers are bombarded with campaigns trying to be topical and relatable. This year, most advertisements have tuned into the larger nationalistic-patriotism narrative that seems to have the nation in its thrall, with a few going down the social messaging track. While brands such as Nickelodeon, Lava, Reliance Jewels among others have used the backdrop of the armed forces and nationalism, some like Amazon and Vodafone have taken a self-deprecatory look at their core promise to deliver a social message. And the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?