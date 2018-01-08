Naveen Patnaik assures support to Neelachal Ispat for sustainable operation

Odisha Chief Minister has assured full support to the Kalinga Nagar-based steel public-sector undertaking (PSU) Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for its sustainable operation and growth.



top management, led by Chairman (also chairman & managing director of MMTC), S D Kapoor and D P Bagchi, both directors with NINL, and S S Mohanty, vice-chairman & managing director of NINL, called on the chief minister, chief secretary and other senior officials of the state government and apprised them of the company’s present status.



With the steel scenario looking up, has plans for a turnaround of the company. Also, with the completion of its capital repair, the operationalisation of the 110 million tonne captive mines and full capacity utilisation of the steel melting shop (SMS), will have the potential of becoming one of the leading producers of steel in the state.has started work on its capital repair. The blowdown process of the began on November 26 last year and, subsequently, the capital repair work would begin from November 30. The whole exercise is aimed to be completed in 90 days.Besides the production of pig iron, with an improved hot metal production, plans to regain after restarting the steel melting shop in full capacity. That will help the company fetch more profit.Apart from MMTC, which owns a 49.78 per cent equity in NINL, two Odisha government PSUs – (OMC) and of Odisha Ltd (Ipicol) have stakes in the NINL's current product portfolio comprises steel billets, pig iron and LAM (low ash metallurgical) coke and nut coke, coke breeze, crude tar, ammonium sulphate and granulated slag.