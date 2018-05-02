NBCC bags Rs 20-bn order from Centre to build MGCC in African countries

State-owned construction firm has bagged a Rs 20 billion order from the central government for construction of (MGCC) in nine African countries.

These countries are Niger, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo and Gabon.

" has received letter of appointment from Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India for the construction of (MGCC) in nine African countries... amounting Rs 20 billion," the company said in a filing.

Shares of were trading 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 107.15 on