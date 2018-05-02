NBCC bags Rs 20-bn order from Centre to build MGCC in African countries

-
ALSO READPick-up in execution holds key for NBCC NBCC signs MoU for housing project near Delhi's Connaught Place Pragati Maidan: Shapoorji Pallonji roped in no sub-contractor, NBCC in FIR NBCC stock: With construction gaining pace, earnings will increase CBI books NBCC CMD for graft in Rs 2,150 cr Pragati Maidan revamp project
-
State-owned construction firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 20 billion order from the central government for construction of Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centres (MGCC) in nine African countries.
These countries are Niger, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo and Gabon.
"NBCC has received letter of appointment from Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India for the construction of Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centres (MGCC) in nine African countries... amounting Rs 20 billion," the company said in a BSE filing.
Shares of NBCC were trading 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 107.15 on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU