No saturation in iPhone sales; India to drive growth: Tim Cook
NBCC bags Rs 20-bn order from Centre to build MGCC in African countries

These African countries are Niger, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo and Gabon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NBCC
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/NBCC)

State-owned construction firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 20 billion order from the central government for construction of Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centres (MGCC) in nine African countries.

These countries are Niger, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo and Gabon.

"NBCC has received letter of appointment from Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India for the construction of Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centres (MGCC) in nine African countries... amounting Rs 20 billion," the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of NBCC were trading 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 107.15 on BSE.
First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 14:12 IST

