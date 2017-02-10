NCC Ltd Q3 net profit marginally up at Rs 58.27 crore

Hyderabad-based construction company has reported a 2% increase in net at Rs 58.27 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 as compared to Rs 57.03 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The total income for the quarter under review, however, declined 7.3% to Rs 1,943 crore from Rs 20,196 crore in the year-ago period.

Total turnover for the nine-month period of the currently year stood at Rs 5,846 crore as compared to Rs 6,020 crore in the same period the previous year.

Net for the nine-month period ending December 2016 was Rs 161.79 crore, an increase of 5% over Rs 153.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.