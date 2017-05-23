NCC's profit dips 26% to Rs 64 cr in March quarter

NCC Limited has reported a 26 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 63.71 crore in the quarter that ended on this year as against Rs 86.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its total income fell by 13.5 per cent at Rs 2,186.5 crore as against Rs 2,528 crore in the year-ago period.

Hyderabad-based company's consolidated net profit in FY17 has declined by nearly 90 percent to Rs 8.4 crore from Rs 81.61 crore during the previous financial year. Its consolidated total income has also come down 4.7 per cent at Rs 9,204.47 crore during 2016-17 as against Rs 9,659.51 crore in FY16.

Company has secured orders worth of Rs 9,226 crore and its order book stood at Rs 18,088 crore by the end of FY17. NCC Ltd's board of directors has recommended a 20 per cent dividend or Rs 0.40 for each share priced at Rs 2 apiece.