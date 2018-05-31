JUST IN
NCLAT defers Hearing on ArcelorMittal pleas till July 2

Press Trust of India 

Essar Steel

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned till July 2 the hearing over the appeals filed by Essar Steel resolution applicants NuMetal and Arcelor Mittal.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya on Wednesday started the hearing. However, the matter remained part-heard due to paucity of time.

The appellate tribunal is closing for a month for summer vacation.
