NCLAT dismisses Mistry's plea against Tata Sons' Feb 6 shareholder meet

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted chairman against the shareholder meeting called by the holding company on Monday to seek his removal.

The did not give any immediate relief to Mistry, who was abruptly ousted as the chairman of in October 2016.

He had continued on the board of the holding company of the $103 billion Tata Group. has called a shareholder meeting in Mumbai on February 6 to seek his removal as director.

"We are not going to grant any relief. We are dismissing the three appeals. We would pass a detailed order later," said a bench headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay.

Two investment firms backed by the Mistry family has moved the through their law firm 'Jaitley and Bakshi'.

On January 31, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had refused to grant a stay on February 6 EGM.