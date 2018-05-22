NCLAT rejects Dalmia Bharat's plea for status quo on bids for Binani Cement

The National Company Law (NCLAT) on Tuesday declined to order a status quo on the bids to maximise the offer for debt-ridden by the two resolution applicants and group.

The said the final outcome of the bids to maximise the value would be subject to the outcome of the Dalmiya's petition filed before it.

"In the pendency of the order... interim orders passed earlier will continue," said an bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.

The has listed the matter for next hearing on July 10.

The was hearing a batch of petitions filed against the Kolkata bench of the NCLT, which had declined to approve the bids of group's for

The had asked to consider the bid of Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech, which was around Rs 11 billion higher. It had also given an opportunity to match it up.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium appearing for Dalmia Bharat said UltraTech was ineligible under section 29 A to bid for under the

However, this was opposed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for UltraTech.

"There is no ground to term us as ineligible. Rajputana is asking for grounds to oust us because they can not oust us on money," he said.

Rohatgi further said Ultratech had put forth a bid of Rs 76 billion, which was Rs 11 billion more than Rajputana's.

Subramanium said is being asked to match the offer.

"We are being pressed by the CoC (to match the offer)," he said requesting the tribunal to grant status quo on process till the next hearing.

However, the declined to stay and directed all the parties to file a written submission why they are eligible and the other party is not.