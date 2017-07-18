NCLT Ahmedabad bench adjourns Essar Steel hearing till July 24

-
The Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of insolvency proceedings against Essar Steel to July 24, while directing the company to file its objections by July 22.
Essar Steel counsel had sought an extension on order to prepare objections. "Please give us sometime to respond with our objections," Essar Steel counsel told the single judge bench of the tribunal chaired by Justice Bikki Raveendra Babu.
During the hearing on Tuesday, applicants State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) counsels raised objections to Essar Steel's plea for extension on the grounds that the defaulter company had had enough time for preparing objections during the fortnight long case in the Gujarat High Court (HC) which ended on Monday. The high court had disposed of Essar Steel's plea to halt insolvency proceedings against it.
SCB and SBI had independently filed applications for initiating insolvency proceedings against Essar Steel at NCLT's Ahmedabad bench for outstanding dues of over Rs 34000 crore emerging out of its steel plants in Gujarat.
If admitted by the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT on July 24, it would result in immediate dissolution of Essar Steel's Board of Directors on appointment of an interim resolution professional (IRP).
The professional gets 180 days to come up with a workable solution for the company so that it can repay its loans. This timeline can be extended by another 90 days. If the company failed to come up with a solution within the 270 days, a liquidator would be appointed.
The solution plan will have to be approved by the committee of creditors by a 75 per cent majority which is then filed with the NCLT.
