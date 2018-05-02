NCLT asks Binani Cement's CoC to consider UltratTech's revised bid

-
ALSO READBinani Cement resolution back to NCLT after promoters withdraw appeal in SC NCLT's bench suggests Out-Of-Court settlement between Binani and creditors Binani Cement lenders to meet Wednesday, consider out-of-court settlement Dalmia Bharat prepares its battle-plan for Friday as Binani Cement moves SC Hopes afloat for Dalmia Bharat Cement in bid to acquire Binani Cement
-
The Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed the committee of creditors (CoC) of Binani Cement to consider the revised bid of UltraTech.
UltraTech's revised bid is Rs 10.21 billion more than that of Dalmia Bharat group's offer.
The NCLT bench also directed the CoC to consider Dalmia Bharat Group's RPPL resolution plan if it matches UltraTech's offer.
The revised bid from UltraTech has to be submitted within three days to the resolution professional to forward the same to the CoC of Binani Cement, it said.
The entire process has to be now concluded before June 24, the NCLT said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU