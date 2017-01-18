Company
Business Standard

NCLT dismisses contempt petition filed by Mistry against Tata Sons

Allows Mistry to file separate petition challenging Feb 6 EGM within 6 days

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The National Company Law Tribunal dismissed contempt petition filed by Cyrus Mistry against Tata Sons.

However, the tribunal allowed Mistry to file separate petition challenging February 6 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) within six days.

NCLT is a quasi-judicial body that deals with corporate grievances in India. Mistry has sought in his petition to block Tata Sons from removing him from its board in his.

Tata Sons has called an EGM on February 6 to remove Mistry from its board.

