NCLT initiates corporate insolvency resolution process for IVRCL

Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT) has initiated the corporate resolution process(CIRP) for the debt-laden The bench has issued an 11-page order after examining the matter involving multiple hearings. The bench has appointed as the interim resolution professional(IRP) for conducting the resolution process while imposing moratorium on all the pending suits against the company besides barring the from entering into any fresh transactions involving the company assets. In December 2017 State Bank of India(SBI) had moved the tribunal seeking the initiation of process against the company for defaulting on payment of loans extended by it. SBI had sanctioned a total debt of Rs 11.45 billion under various facilities to the company. Out of this it had disbursed Rs 8.98 billion.

As on October 22, 2017, an amount of Rs 6.04 billion was due and payable by the company even as the corporate creditor had held securities and pledges valued Rs 5.47 billion against these loan dues, as per the orders issued by the NCLT.