NCLT issues showcause notice to McDonald's

The National Company Law Tribunal's principal bench has issued a showcause notice to fast food chain McDonald's, for not following an earlier order that it not interfere in the running of outlets given on franchise. In a previous order, the NCLT had said Vikram Bakshi should be reinstated as managing director of the joint venture, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), between McDonalds and Bakshi. And, that all restaurants in the country's north and east function smoothly without hindrance. The tribunal felt McDonald's had violated this order and has asked it to ...