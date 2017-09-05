NCLT issues showcause notice to McDonald's

The National Company Law Tribunal's principal bench has issued a showcause notice to fast food chain McDonald's, for not following an earlier order that it not interfere in the running of outlets given on franchise. In a previous order, the NCLT had said Vikram Bakshi should be reinstated as managing director of the joint venture, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), between McDonalds and Bakshi. And, that all restaurants in the country's north and east function smoothly without hindrance. The tribunal felt McDonald's had violated this order and has asked it to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?