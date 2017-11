The (NCLT), Chennai, has this week ordered a (CIRP) on Coimbatore-based Pvt Ltd based on a petition filed by a former director of the airline for allegedly defaulting payments of salary and other reimbursements to the tune of Rs 48,41,818, including interest.

The petition was filed by Murali Sundaram, who said that he was appointed as director, operations, of the company in December 2015.

He alleged that remuneration wasn’t paid by the company from August 2016 — worth Rs 30,00,000 — and it didn’t reimburse Rs 11,46,628 incurred as travel expenses.