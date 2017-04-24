NCLT orders on disputed debt create ambiguity for insolvency professionals

Two judgments by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, have left professionals confused as to what constitutes

In one case, the NCLT, Mumbai, ruled that a would be taken as disputed only if a suit was filed in court before proceedings were initiated. In another case, it recognised a as disputed even without a case being filed in a court.

Essar Projects, an operational creditor, moved the against The debtor challenged the proceedings on the ground that the amount of was disputed.

The tribunal upheld the petition for insolvency, observing there was no pre-existing dispute, as no legal proceedings were initiated against the creditor. It also held that the debtor raised the dispute after a demand notice was served on it by the creditor.

The same view was taken by the NCLT, Mumbai, in the case of versus

“The ability of a corporate debtor to insulate itself from an application for resolution by an operational creditor hinges on the pre-existence of a dispute in relation to the debt,” said an expert at Khaitan & Co.

He said the had made it clear that such a dispute must be validated by raising the issues in dispute before a court or arbitral tribunal prior to the date of receipt of a demand notice. Merely contesting the amount in question did not constitute a “dispute” within the meaning of the code.

But, the in a plea for filed by creditor against debtor Mobilox Innovations, observed the amount owed was disputed although there was no prior suit in court before the petition was filed. It dismissed the creditor’s plea.

professional Nilesh Sharma said there was ambiguity on disputes between operational creditors and debtors.

Misha, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said there was ambiguity on how the term “dispute” was to be interpreted.