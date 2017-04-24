NCLT orders on disputed debt create ambiguity for insolvency professionals

Two judgments by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, have left insolvency
professionals confused as to what constitutes disputed debt.
In one case, the NCLT, Mumbai, ruled that a debt
would be taken as disputed only if a suit was filed in court before insolvency
proceedings were initiated. In another case, it recognised a debt
as disputed even without a case being filed in a court.
Essar Projects, an operational creditor, moved the NCLT
against MCL Global Steel.
The debtor challenged the insolvency
proceedings on the ground that the amount of debt
was disputed.
The tribunal upheld the petition for insolvency, observing there was no pre-existing dispute, as no legal proceedings were initiated against the creditor. It also held that the debtor raised the dispute after a demand notice was served on it by the creditor.
“The ability of a corporate debtor to insulate itself from an application for insolvency
resolution by an operational creditor hinges on the pre-existence of a dispute in relation to the debt,” said an insolvency
expert at Khaitan & Co.
He said the NCLT
had made it clear that such a dispute must be validated by raising the issues in dispute before a court or arbitral tribunal prior to the date of receipt of a demand notice. Merely contesting the amount in question did not constitute a “dispute” within the meaning of the code.
But, the NCLT
in a plea for insolvency
filed by creditor Kirusa Software
against debtor Mobilox Innovations, observed the amount owed was disputed although there was no prior suit in court before the insolvency
petition was filed. It dismissed the creditor’s plea.
Insolvency
professional Nilesh Sharma said there was ambiguity on disputes between operational creditors and debtors.
Misha, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said there was ambiguity on how the term “dispute” was to be interpreted.
