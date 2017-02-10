NDTV net loss widens in Q3 at Rs 18 cr

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) joined the bevy of media houses that saw revenue dip in the quarter ended December 31 2016, as demonetisation put a dent on ad-spends by in the festive quarter. The news broadcaster's revenue fell from Rs 150 crore in Q3FY16 to Rs 133 crore in Q3FY17. The dip was solely because of cut down in ad-spends by advertisers since digital revenue grew from Rs 27 crore to Rs 34 crore while e-commerce revenue remained flat.

as a result, has widened from Rs 16 crore last year, to Rs 18 crore in the quarter under consideration. Here too, the loss from the TV business has lent maximum to the company's losses. The loss in the TV and allied business grew from Rs 6 crore in Q3FY16 to Rs 16 crore in Q3FY17. The digital business managed to turn a profit of Rs 3 crore, having broken even in the corresponding quarter last year. E-commerce under reduced its losses in Q3FY17 to Rs 5 crore, as compared to Rs 10 crore in the previous year.

The company has initiated steps to rationalize costs and increase productivity with an aim to improve overall efficiency of operations.