NDTV revenue grows 65% to Rs 38 crore in June quarter

New Delhi Television's (NDTV's) during the April-June quarter of this financial year jumped 65 per cent to Rs 38 crore from Rs 23 crore in the same quarter last year. The company' after improved to Rs 7 crore, against a loss of Rs 3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter improved by Rs 19 crore, while group loss narrowed from Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 2 crore, thanks to improved contributions from the digital business, cost reduction initiatives, improved and reduction of losses in the e-commerce business.