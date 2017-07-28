NDTV revenue grows 65% to Rs 38 crore in June quarter

New Delhi Television's (NDTV's) revenue
during the April-June quarter of this financial year jumped 65 per cent to Rs 38 crore from Rs 23 crore in the same quarter last year. The company' profit
after tax
improved to Rs 7 crore, against a loss of Rs 3 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter improved by Rs 19 crore, while group Ebitda
loss narrowed from Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 2 crore, thanks to improved contributions from the digital business, cost reduction initiatives, improved productivity
and reduction of losses in the e-commerce business.
