NDTV revenue grows 65% to Rs 38 crore in June quarter

Profit after tax improves to Rs 7 cr, against a loss of Rs 3 cr in the same quarter last year

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

New Delhi Television's (NDTV's) revenue during the April-June quarter of this financial year jumped 65 per cent to Rs 38 crore from Rs 23 crore in the same quarter last year. The company' profit after tax improved to Rs 7 crore, against a loss of Rs 3 crore. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter improved by Rs 19 crore, while group Ebitda loss narrowed from Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 2 crore, thanks to improved contributions from the digital business, cost reduction initiatives, improved productivity and reduction of losses in the e-commerce business.

