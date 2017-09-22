NDTV sells stake in auto e-commerce subsidiary

Prannoy Roy-owned New Delhi Television (NDTV) has given up control of its subsidiary Fifth Gear Ventures Limited (FGVL) by diluting its stake in the company. The Group ( and its subsidiary Convergence) held 78.74 per cent stake in the subsidiary, the remaining being held by the Chennai-based Autobyte Private Limited (ABPL). The company notified the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of the shareholders’ decision, in favour of the proposed stake dilution, on September 21.

Earlier this year, the group sold its entire stake in Ethnic Retail, the subsidiary that ran the e-commerce portal indiaroots.com (retailed in ethnic Indian wear). The group held stake in the venture through its subsidiaries Lifestyle Holdings Ltd, Convergence Ltd and Worldwide Ltd. Together, the three held 99.92 per cent stake in Ethnic Retail. The group sold its stake in the venture to

At the time, the Group had said that the decision to sell stake in ethnic e-tail was in line with its focus on developing its core business, which is broadcast and digital operations.

housed the group’s car and bike portal (carandbike.com), which is a and e-commerce portal on automobiles. The buyers of NDTV’s stake– ABPL– have been managing the website so far, and now will have complete control over it. A source close to the development said, " was doing a good job at generating revenue on the portal and running it in general. Moreover, the auto portal is not completely core to NDTV's business and so, it made sense to dilute stake in the venture."