NDTV sells stake in auto e-commerce subsidiary

Prannoy Roy-owned New Delhi Television (NDTV) has given up control of its subsidiary Fifth Gear Ventures Limited (FGVL) by diluting its stake in the company. The NDTV
Group (NDTV
and its subsidiary NDTV
Convergence) held 78.74 per cent stake in the subsidiary, the remaining being held by the Chennai-based Autobyte Private Limited (ABPL). The company notified the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of the shareholders’ decision, in favour of the proposed stake dilution, on September 21.
Earlier this year, the group sold its entire stake in NDTV
Ethnic Retail, the subsidiary that ran the e-commerce portal indiaroots.com
(retailed in ethnic Indian wear). The group held stake in the venture through its subsidiaries NDTV
Lifestyle Holdings Ltd, NDTV
Convergence Ltd and NDTV
Worldwide Ltd. Together, the three held 99.92 per cent stake in NDTV
Ethnic Retail. The group sold its stake in the venture to Nameh Hotels and Resorts.
At the time, the NDTV
Group had said that the decision to sell stake in ethnic e-tail was in line with its focus on developing its core business, which is news
broadcast and digital operations.
FGVL
housed the group’s car and bike portal (carandbike.com), which is a news
and e-commerce portal on automobiles. The buyers of NDTV’s stake– ABPL– have been managing the website so far, and now will have complete control over it. A source close to the development said, "ABPL
was doing a good job at generating revenue on the portal and running it in general. Moreover, the auto portal is not completely core to NDTV's business and so, it made sense to dilute stake in the venture."
