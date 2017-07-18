Near-miss between IndiGo and SpiceJet at IGI due to ATC lapse: Govt

A near-miss between an and a plane at airport last year was due to a lapse on part of the Controller (ATC), Union minister said in today.



Last year, on December 27, the two came face to face barely 40 metres away on the taxiway at the International Airport.



"Due to incomplete instructions by controllers, two private scheduled airlines' came face to face while taxiing to the parking bay at airport," Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said in the in response to a question.He added, "Corrective action has been taken in case of involved controllers".While the plane arriving from had over 176 on board, the Hyderabad-bound was carrying 187 when the incident took place, he said.According to sources, the plane was awaiting clearance for take off for over 90 minutes. Later, the commander requested the to allow the to leave the holding area for refuelling as a good amount of had been used up by that time.As the was coming back from the holding area to the taxiway, it found the plane in the same taxiway, barely 40 metres away.Sinha also said that poor visibility was "one of the contributing factors".In a separate statement, the minister, however, also said there were no instances of risk of collision in the past three years.

