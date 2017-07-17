Custom software and digital services company is setting up a dedicated (GTC) for S&P Global in The new centre would have a capacity of around 600-800 seats.

Ness is a long-term partner of the global ratings, bench marks and analytics company and is currently using a part of its existing facility in the Mind Space IT Park for the S&P Global's requirements. Though S&P owns a number of development centres across the globe, this is the first dedicated technology centre being set up by one of its technology partner.

Ness has already taken two floors on lease at the Divya Sree IT Park in the city and S&P will be shifting operations to this new facility by the second quarter in 2018, said company officials. This centre will handle work related to the ratings platform, cloud technology as well as data and analytics, besides meeting other operational requirements of the company.

"Through this collaboration, Ness will help S&P Global in developing and evolving products and platforms that resonate with the emerging technology opportunities across its varied business segments in the world, including the S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts," said a statement released by partner firm Ness.

"The is an exciting opportunity for the S&P Global to harness the technical talent present in Hyderabad, thanks to its highly regarded universities and talented engineers," said Krishna Nathan, CIO at S&P Global. "The centre will enable us to accelerate the process of digital transformation and stimulate innovation by building our knowledge assets, improving operational efficiencies, and growing our engineering team in a transformative way."

The US-headquartered Ness Digital has a strong work force of around 3,500 employees, out of which over 2,200 engineers are in At present, the firm has three major development centres located in Mumbai, Bengaluru and