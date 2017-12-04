Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 33 per share

major today declared an interim dividend of Rs 33 per share for 2017.



"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today declared third interim dividend of Rs 33 per for the year 2017 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company," Nestle said in a filing.



The third interim dividend will be paid on and from December 22, 2017.Nestle shares settled 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 7,680.35 on