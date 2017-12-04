JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Projects JV wins Rs 5,612-cr Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Package 2
Business Standard

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 33 per share

Nestle shares settled 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 7,680.35 on BSE.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke
Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke

FMCG major Nestle India today declared an interim dividend of Rs 33 per share for 2017.

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today declared third interim dividend of Rs 33 per equity share for the year 2017 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company," Nestle said in a BSE filing.


The third interim dividend will be paid on and from December 22, 2017.

Nestle shares settled 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 7,680.35 on BSE.

First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements