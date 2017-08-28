Nestle India: New strategy could perk up future

When Nestlé India says the company is eyeing double-digit growth, it is bound to draw attention of people from across the spectrum. The double-digit growth — with strong focus on volumes and market share gains — in itself is eye-popping, given the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has seen low single-digit volume growth in recent times. Also, not long ago, Nestlé’s own track record was seen as wanting. In fact, data by analysts suggest Nestlé clocked weak volumes in s majority of the past six years, and the growth in revenue (again not ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?