Nestle India: New strategy could perk up future

When Nestlé India says the company is eyeing double-digit growth, it is bound to draw attention of people from across the spectrum. The double-digit growth — with strong focus on volumes and market share gains — in itself is eye-popping, given the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has seen low single-digit volume growth in recent times. Also, not long ago, Nestlé’s own track record was seen as wanting. In fact, data by analysts suggest Nestlé clocked weak volumes in s majority of the past six years, and the growth in revenue (again not ...