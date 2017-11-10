Nestle India September quarter net profit grows 23% to Rs 343 crore

FMCG major today reported a 23.26 per cent increase in its net at Rs 343.17 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income and volume-led momentum.



The company, which follows the January-December fiscal, had posted a net of Rs 278.41 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal, said in a stock exchange filing.



Total sales during the under review stood at Rs 2,500.67 crore. It was Rs 2,412.91 crore in July-September of 2016-17.On a comparable basis, the domestic sales growth is estimated at 9.1 per cent on the back of an increase in volumes, including the rebuilding of Maggi noodles, the company said.Total sales for the increased by 3.6 per cent, it added.Total expenses during the period stood at Rs 2,011.30 crore compared to Rs 2,029.48 crore in the year-ago period.The company said sales, absolute expenses and expenses in the percentage of sales for the ended September are not comparable with the previous periods due to GST implementation from July 1."With the change in the structure of indirect taxes, expenses are also being reported net of taxes," it added.On the results, Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said: "I am pleased with the sustained volume-led growth momentum across all product groups. The dedication and commitment of the team and our partners have ensured a smooth transition into the GST regime."He further said, "Our thrust on innovation and renovation continued with the launch of Maggi nutrii-licious noodles, Milkybar and KitKat dessert delight".The increase in volumes, the company said, was supplemented by better realisations from previous periods and netted by the price drops taken to pass on the GST benefits to the consumers.Export sales increased by 2.6 per cent, it added.Nestel India stock closed 0.29 per cent down at Rs 7,770.10 on the BSE today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)