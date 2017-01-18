NetApp focus on India to boost global growth

The Bengaluru centre is home to NetApp's largest research and development team

US-based storage company NetApp is expanding its India presence as one step to realign its business towards growth markets. The company recently announced it would reduce six per cent of its 10,000 employees across regions, to cut cost. It expects this to save nearly $130 million (Rs 870 crore) over time. "We announced a set of transformative changes, so that we could move investments from the places we have been to the places where the industry is headed. I think we are through with the major restructuring of our business," said George Kurian, chief executive ...

Ayan Pramanik