Netflix acquires first Indian original movie titled Love Per Square Foot

has partnered with Ronnie Screwvala's company to release Bollywood project "Love Per Square Foot", starring "Masaan" actor



It will be the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar and features veteran actor Ratna Pathak, and Raghuvir Yadav.



The film is expected to release on in early 2018."Love Per Square Foot" marks the directorial debut of Anand Tiwari. It is a quirky romantic comedy that revolves around a two people, who enter a marriage of convenience to buy a flat in Mumbai."How, where and when great stories are watched is changing every day. Our younger audiences chose their mediums. We love to disrupt and innovate in this space and this is a first of its kind for South Asia."We are thrilled to come together with and break new ground by reaching film-lovers around the world directly with Netflix," said Screwvala, who founded the UTV group.Calling it a "gem", founder and CEO Reed Hastings said the streaming giant is looking for stories to bring joy to its subscribers."We're always looking for stories that bring joy to members, and 'Love Per Square Foot' is a gem that we're proud to have on the service." is a visionary partner, and we want to continue working with them and the best of Bollywood to deliver compelling stories to consumers around the world," Hastings said.

