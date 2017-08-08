Online entertainment platform announced that it has acquired Millarworld, a comic book company.

The acquisition was the first ever by Together, the two will bring Millarworld's portfolio of character franchises to life through films, series and children's shows available exclusively to members, reports Xinhua agency.

"We look forward to creating new Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark (Millar) and his team will continue to create and publish," chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on Monday.

"I'm so in love with what is doing and excited by their plans. is the future and couldn't have a better home," said Mark Millar, who runs with his wife Lucy.

is the leading one entertainment platform globally with 104 million members in over 190 countries. It offers over 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films.

In his eight years at Marvel, Millar developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, "Captain America: Civil War," and "Logan (Wolverine)," which collectively grossed over $3 billion at the global box office.

Since was started, the company and its co-creators have created 18 published character worlds, of which three, "Wanted", "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" were made into commercial films that together have grossed nearly $1 billion at the global box office.

