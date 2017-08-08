Netflix buys comic book company Millarworld of 'Kingsman', 'Wanted' fame

Online entertainment platform Netflix announced that it has acquired Millarworld, a comic book company.
The acquisition was the first ever by Netflix. Together, the two companies will bring Millarworld's portfolio of character franchises to life through films, series and children's shows available exclusively to Netflix members, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark (Millar) and his team will continue to create and publish," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on Monday.
"I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home," said Mark Millar, who runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy.
Netflix is the leading one entertainment platform globally with 104 million members in over 190 countries. It offers over 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films.
In his eight years at Marvel, Millar developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, "Captain America: Civil War," and "Logan (Wolverine)," which collectively grossed over $3 billion at the global box office.
Since Millarworld was started, the company and its co-creators have created 18 published character worlds, of which three, "Wanted", "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" were made into commercial films that together have grossed nearly $1 billion at the global box office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
