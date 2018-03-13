Netflix of magazines: Apple to buy Texture, provide content at monthly fee

Apple
Texture is owned by Next Issue Media, a joint venture formed by Conde Nast, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Corp,
Apple did not disclose the financial terms of the deal and declined to comment on details of the transaction.
But a source familiar with the matter said that private equity firm KKR & Co LP
Another source familiar with the matter said Apple had to renegotiate Texture's content deals because those deals were both with the magazine publishers that owned the startup as well as some publishers with no ownership stake.
There was more than one technology suitor for Texture, this person said.
Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co advised Texture.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU