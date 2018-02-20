Netmagic partners with Nokia's Nuage Networks to provide SD-WAN service

NTT Com India–Netmagic on Tuesday announced that the company will partner with Nuage Networks — the Nokia venture focused on (SDN) — to offer (SD-WAN) solutions. The solutions will be part of Netmagic’s Network as a Service (NaaS) portfolio and will compete with leased line and MPLS services to enable enterprises to automatically route and optimise network traffic and gain visibility of applications performance without spending more on bandwidth. “We estimate the MPLS market in India to be worth around $800 million and it is growing at a CAGR of 35 per cent globally. This particular solution will allow customers to control multiple cloud instances, it is service provider independent and doesn’t need a network engineer to configure the setup here,” said Sharad Sanghi, MD & CEO, Netmagic. The rapid adoption of cloud services along with the as-a-service model of solutions across the board is creating a demand for SD-WAN solutions according to IDC’s Worldwide SD-WAN forecast of 2017. Recently Indian IT giant Wipro announced a partnership with Other offering similar hardware or software solutions include Cisco with its acquisition of Viptela and VmWare’s acquisition Velocloud. SD-WAN enables the broader goal of enterprises connecting users to applications in a cost-efficient WAN topology.

SD-WAN is independent of the type of network — wireless, wireline networks or the public internet — or, whether the applications are hosted in data centers or on public clouds. This will also help enterprises’ branch offices to route traffic to the internet where a more expensive MPLS line is not necessary.

“We looked at the problem of connecting users to their application seamlessly in an on-demand fashion for SD-WAN. It connects business across branch offices and kiosks and data centers to their applications securely,” said Sunil Khandekar, Nuage Networks CEO and Founder.

Nokia acquired Nuage Networks in 2015 around the same time it merged with Alcatel-Lucent.

Netmagic claims their SD-WAN solution will help enterprises reduce their connectivity expenses by up to 40 per cent with higher savings on high bandwidth communication.