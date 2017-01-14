Network 18 Q3 net loss at Rs 79.79 cr

Company
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Network18 Media and Investments on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 79.79 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 50.36 crore in the year-ago period, it said in BSE filing.

Total income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 372.8 crore, down 7.08% as against Rs 401.22 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.

Its expenses in the quarter stood at Rs 405.18 crore, up 6.8% compared with Rs 379.37 crore in the year-ago period.

