Network18 revenue plunges marginally to Rs 3.66 bn in Dec quarter of FY18

From Rs 3.73 billion in Q3FY17, revenues dipped to Rs 3.66 billion in the quarter under consideration

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Network18 Media and Investments, the broadcaster running news and entertainment channels, and digital platforms in the country, reported a dip in revenue from operations in Q3FY18 (quarter ended December 31, 2017). From Rs 3.73 billion in Q3FY17, revenues dipped to Rs 3.66 billion in the quarter under consideration.

However, on a significant reduction in costs (Rs 4.02 billion in Q3FY18 versus Rs 4.31 billion in Q3FY17) and other income surging to Rs 730 million in Q3, Netwrok18 EBIDTA for the quarter was Rs 80 million versus a loss of Rs 140 million same quarter last year.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 22:20 IST

