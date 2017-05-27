New 4 MTPA steel capacity at Angul to help JSPL turn around: Naveen Jindal

Jindal & Power Ltd (JSPL) chairman, Naveen Jindal, said the commissioning of the four million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity at the company's facility in Odisha today would contribute a lot in the financial turnaround of the company.

The newly built 4 MTPA facility has taken the total steelmaking capacity at to 6 MPTA and the total capacity of the company to 10.75 million tonne, making it the fourth largest producers in the country.

The company was already operating a two-MTPA unit at since 2015, which produced through coal gasification-DRI route.

The full six-MTPA plant of was dedicated to the nation by Odisha chief minister on Saturday.

Talking to media persons after the inauguration, Jindal said, his initial plan to come to was to produce using the path breaking coal gasification route. But the cancellation of coal block in 2014 was a big jolt following which he has set up the second module of 4 MPTA at using the blast furnace and SMS ( melting shop) route.

"We suffered a lot due to coal block cancellation and losses (for the project) have mounted to about Rs 7,000 crore to 8000 crore)", he said.

Out of total Rs 33,000 crore invested at the complex till date, about Rs 24,000 crore was debt with the interest payout estimated at about Rs 200 crore per month.

"We hope the newly installed 4 MPTA unit will start contributing to interest payout from July onwards", he said.

Jindal said, "It will take some time to stabilise the unit. We will gradually step up production from the new unit from 60,000 tonnes this month to 150,000 tonnes in June, 200,000 tonnes in July, 300,000 tonnes in August and hope to reach the rated capacity of four MTPA in the next fiscal", he added.

The total six MTPA plant at required about 11 million tonnes of iron ore annually. A small chunk (about 1.5 million tonnes) will come from the company's own mine at Tensa in Sundergarh district, while the rest will be procured from the market. "We are working on raw material security for the project and participating in auction of iron ore mines", Jindal said.

To get hot metal for the newly installed four MTPA making module at Angul, has installed 4,554 cubic meter size blast furnace at the site, claimed to be India's largest furnace till date. The complex of the company also has four MTPA sinter plant, two MTPA coke oven, three MTPA melting shop, 1.2 MTPA plate mill, 1.4 MTPA bar mill and a 810 Mw captive power plant.