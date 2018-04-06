New Amaze launch in May, bookings open at all authorised Honda dealerships

Cars on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch booking for all new which it plans to launch in the country next month.

The booking for the second generation can be made at all authorised dealerships of the company with a booking amount of Rs 21,000, Cars Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The new is built on an all-new platform and would be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. It will also feature a diesel variant with CVT (fully automatic) transmission.

It would be Honda's first diesel engine combined with CVT (continuously variable transmission), and will be the first market to launch this technology, the company said.

"The has been one of our very successful models in India, with over 2.57 lakh satisfied customers. With the 2nd generation Amaze, we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Marketing and Sales said.