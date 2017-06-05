New borrowers tap corporate bond market

Many of them are SPVs engaged in roads, ports and SEZ projects

Many of them are SPVs engaged in roads, ports and SEZ projects

The corporate bond market is showing signs of maturing slowly, and has started serving the purpose it was always meant to – of helping companies, especially in the infrastructure sector, to find an alternative source of funds outside of banking channels. In absolute terms, companies have increased their capital-raising from the bond market as interest rates continue to remain low, even as banks have reduced their lending rates by about a full percentage point in the past one year. This year since January to May 31, companies outside the consumer finance and ...

Anup Roy & Amritha Pillay