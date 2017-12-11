New launches, rural uptick can revive Colgate's fortunes

After underperforming on the volume front and losing market share over the last few quarters, Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate) is expected to recover some of the volumes on the back of new launches, price cuts and uptick in rural demand.

The company has lost about 400 basis points market share in the toothpaste category over the last two years to 54 per cent on account of minimal presence in the naturals segment as well as stiff competition from early entrants Patanjali and Dabur in this fast growing space. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities say that the sequential market share trends ...