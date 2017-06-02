New launches to help TVS gain market share in FY18

The TVS Motor stock was on Friday up nearly four per cent intra-day on volume performance in May, which beat analysts’ estimates. While the company’s two-wheeler sales was up 15.6 per cent year-on-year at 282,000 units, scooter sales were up 31 per cent. The motorcycle segment grew by 22 per cent to 118,000 units, against estimates of just over 100,000 units. Exports grew by 14 per cent. Going ahead, the company is expected to do well on the back of an improvement in export volumes after the recent tie-up in South America and outperformance in the domestic market on new ...
