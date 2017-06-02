Company
Maruti Suzuki 2017 Dzire: Smooth transition
New launches to help TVS gain market share in FY18

But St will keep an eye out for operating profit margins, which remain in high single digit

Ram Prasad Sahu 

The TVS Motor stock was on Friday up nearly four per cent intra-day on volume performance in May, which beat analysts' estimates. While the company's two-wheeler sales was up 15.6 per cent year-on-year at 282,000 units, scooter sales were up 31 per cent. The motorcycle segment grew by 22 per cent to 118,000 units, against estimates of just over 100,000 units. Exports grew by 14 per cent. Going ahead, the company is expected to do well on the back of an improvement in export volumes after the recent tie-up in South America and outperformance in the domestic market on new ...

The TVS Motor stock was up nearly 4 per cent intraday on volume performance in May which beat analyst estimates. While the company's two wheeler sales was up 15.6 per cent year on year to 2.82 lakh units, scooter sales were up 31 per cent. The motorcycle segment grew sharply by 22 per cent to 1.18 lakh units as against estimates of just over a lakh units. Exports grew by 14 per cent.Going ahead, the company is expected to do well on the back of an improvement in export volumes post the recent tie up in South America and outperformance in the domestic market on new launches. The company is looking to launch a new 110cc scooter with an aim to boost its scooter market share. The new scooter is expected to be priced at a premium to the TVS Scooty Zest model. In addition to this, the company has recently launched the BSIV compliant version of the Jupiter scooter with more colour options at the same price which is expected boost sales of the brand, say analysts at Sharekhan. In addition to .
The TVS Motor stock was on Friday up nearly four per cent intra-day on volume performance in May, which beat analysts' estimates. While the company's two-wheeler sales was up 15.6 per cent year-on-year at 282,000 units, scooter sales were up 31 per cent. The motorcycle segment grew by 22 per cent to 118,000 units, against estimates of just over 100,000 units. Exports grew by 14 per cent. Going ahead, the company is expected to do well on the back of an improvement in export volumes after the recent tie-up in South America and outperformance in the domestic market on new ...

