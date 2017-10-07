New offerings boost for Jubilant FoodWorks

The stock of Jubiliant FoodWorks gained over 4 per cent trade on Friday and hit a fresh 52-week after a series of upgrades and outperform ratings by foreign and domestic brokerages. Analysts are bullish on the stock on expectations that the policies by the new management will lead to a sustained same store sales growth in the coming quarters while being prudent with store expansion will help control costs. After a few quarters of lackluster performance, the company which offers its products through the Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts franchise had posted strong results in the June ...