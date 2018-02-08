New products, Interceptor INT and Continental GT to be key for Eicher

A 19 per cent volume growth in two-wheelers and improving realisations helped Eicher Motors report 23 per cent growth in revenue for the December quarter, in line with estimates. Despite higher raw material costs and other expenses, the company managed to maintain margins at 31.2 per cent, 20 basis points lower than the year-ago quarter.

The company indicated marketing costs would continue to be high, given its overseas expansion and model launches. Eicher raised prices on two-wheelers from February 1, which should alleviate the pressure on margins a bit. The focus will be ...