New range of coffee offers different blends for different times of the day

This is a first-of-its kind offering by Classic Coffees, a 150-year-old specialty coffee firm

A robust, rich-bodied brew for the morning, a smooth mix of sweet and spice in your cuppa for the afternoon and a brew with clean notes and hints of sweet chocolate for the post-work hours — a new range of coffee now offers different blends for different times of the day. The basic premise is that if you don’t feel the same throughout the day, then why should your cuppa taste the same. This is a first-of-its kind offering by Classic Coffees, a 150-year-old specialty coffee company, with five generations having grown and exported green coffee over the ...

Avantika Bhuyan