New Truecaller update rolls out Group Messaging, MMS features for users

Business Standard

Update 8.11, users to share pictures, loop in the same text with bolt speed flash messaging

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Communications platform Truecaller on Monday unveiled its latest update of group messaging and MMS features on its app, which will enable users to share pictures, loop in the same text when communicating among friends along with the bolt speed flash messaging.

The Truecaller 8 app will help the users to bring the same calling and Caller ID features in a new format of messaging.

With the new update of 8.11 on Google Play, Truecaller users will be now able to share pictures, loop in the same text when communicating among friends along with the bolt speed flash messaging in times of distress or just for a quick communication.

"Our recent introduction of SMS capabilities has been welcomed by users and is currently seeing excellent growth. In fact, early data shows that we're the second most used SMS app in multiple markets, second only to the default Android stock SMS app," said VP Product Truecaller, Rishit Jhunjhunwala.

The latest Truecaller 8 app features include:

-new ringtone

-additional under-the-hood changes

-requested improvements by Truecaller fans.

