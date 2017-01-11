NewsCorp bets big on India realty market with Housing-PropTiger merger

After leading in the Australian online real estate market, and emerging second in the US with Realtor.com, is looking to tap India's vibrant economy and millions of aspiring homeowners to expand its presence in the online real estate listing market.

The PropTiger-Housing.com fits well with this strategy, giving access to millions of users and extending its rental offerings. Since its establishment in 2011, PropTiger, in which is the largest investor, has helped transactions worth $1.5 billion, while Housing.com has around four million page views a month, attracting users looking for property on its platform.

India's online real estate technology start-ups have gained attention from investors in recent years. In 2014, around $222 mn was invested in 11 companies and saw raising $90 mn from investors led by SoftBank. In 2015, the sector saw $61 mn in 30 deals and around $60 mn in 20 deals in 2016, according to data from Tracxn.

The past two years also saw consolidation in the sector as investors found that making money required patience and long-term investment. "While a lot of money is being spent on building the business, the space itself is very fragmented from the revenue point of view. The industry is still in an evolving stage and very early from the offerings in terms of markets you can address.

"There is a lot of segmentation that can happen," said Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of Third Eyesight, a consultancy. "Within that, you need a lot of money to build the business and acquire the customers. A lot of deep pockets and a management team that can execute the business is needed," he said. has deep pockets and could bring its expertise in the established market as the real estate market gets more transparent and mainstream in India.

"Clearly, there is a compelling commercial purpose to the deal. We also firmly believe in providing transparency, analysis and insight, so that all Indian families, regardless of traditional background or means will have a better understanding of the property market," said News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson.

NewsCorp, through its digital advertising firm for property REA Group, has invested $50 mn in PropTiger. SoftBank threw in an additional $5 mn in the merged entity.

competitors include 99Acres and MagicBricks, owned by Bennett, Coleman & Company.

"Currently, the percentage of people using tech-enabled or online portals for real estate is less than one per cent in India. However, going further, a lot of tech-savvy people will depend on this medium only," said Farook Mahmood, president, National Realtors Association and chief managing director of Silverline Realty. "While the doesn't make an impact on the overall industry because of the low online percentage, it would make a difference for the online players, as their base would grow."