Newsmaker: Meet ReNew Power's Sumant Sinha, the green power player

On the website of ReNew Power where introductions to the company’s directors are listed, there is a Read More link to sumantsinha.com. “I'm the founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, India's leading clean energy company.

I'm a firm believer that renewable energy is no longer only about energy security and climate change, but also an opportunity that will provide economic advantages, propel local economies, and create more jobs for all,” it says. That’s Sumant Sinha for those who are unfamiliar with the players in the sector and can hardly count ...