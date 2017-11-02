Newsmaker: Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran plays drums to ease work pressure

T V Narendran, the newly appointed global CEO & MD of Tata Steel, runs at the rate of 8km an hour, three days a week. Last year and the year before, he ran 10km in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K marathon. Running for him is not just a way to stay fit, it’s also his thinking time. As he slips into a global role, he might have to run some extra laps to deal with the complexities of Tata Steel’s new joint venture with Thyssenkrupp in Europe. But Narendran, 52, has had a successful track record of handling complex situations. In fact, one of the reasons that went in his favour ...