Newsmakers of the year 2016: Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry

The autumn of a patriarch





As Ratan Tata, Interim Chairman, Tata Sons, celebrates his 79th birthday on December 28th, he will have many reasons to look back on 2016 with satisfaction. He is back in charge — even if temporarily — of the $100-billion and has successfully removed his former protégé Cyrus Mistry, 48, and his friend-turned-foe Nusli Wadia from the group -- perhaps forever.



Since October 24, the day Mistry was ousted by the board, has been under attack by both Mistry and Wadia for his "failed business decisions". Tata is accused of lacking corporate governance, seeking information from listed Tata group companies and saddling the Tata group with expensive overseas acquisitions, leading to $18 billion of potential write-downs. There are many other charges made by maverick Member of Parliament, Subramanian Swamy, that are unprintable.



Tata himself has not replied to Mistry and Wadia’s allegations, preferring to maintain a dignified silence. But his closest aides are making up for his reticence. They say no director, including Wadia, had objected to the Corus Steel acquisition for $12-billion in 2007. Tata invited objections from directors in the pre-acquisition board meeting, saying this was the biggest decision of his life and of Tata Steel. When no one objected, Tata went ahead with the acquisition. Of course, Corus Steel was bought when the steel sector was booming and no one had foreseen either the Lehman crisis of 2008, or commodity meltdown of last year.



Of his other marquee decisions, his aides point out, Jaguar Land Rover has turned out to be a hit, churning huge profits for the group. As for the flopped project to produce the world’s cheapest car, the Nano, it gave Indian manufacturing the confidence to try out new products and innovate.



Tata, of course, is a veteran of many battles for control, having ousted, ironically with Nusli Wadia’s advice, “satraps” like Russi Mody (Tata Steel), Ajit Kerkar (Indian Hotels), and Darbari Seth (Tata Chemicals) to bolster his position as head of the group

As Tata enters his 80th year, there is no doubt that he continues to command great respect. He still commands iron loyalty in Bombay House – headquarters of Tata group – which buzzes with stories of Tata’s personal benevolence, his down-to-earth personality and sense of humour. It’s the external image that has taken a bit of knock with the boardroom coup he led against Mistry.