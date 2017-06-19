NHIDCL gets Rs 30,000-crore tunnelling projects in J&K

About Rs 450 crore a kilometre of expenditure is incurred on the construction of a tunnel project

About Rs 450 crore a kilometre of expenditure is incurred on the construction of a tunnel project

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), which has emerged as the biggest road construction player in the country with a portfolio of over Rs 90,000 crore, has now taken up at least seven specialised tunnel projects in Jammu and Kashmir. These projects, costing over Rs 30,000 crore, were handed over to NHIDCL — a public sector company under the ministry of road transport and highways — by the prime minister’s office (PMO) in a recent review meeting. Two of the projects were earlier with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), ...

Megha Manchanda